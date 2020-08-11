Police are urging Burntwood residents to be on their guard after reports of a “rogue trader” calling at a local property.

Officers say they received a report of a vulnerable resident being visited by a man yesterday (10th August) in Chasetown.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“A man in a van offered to remove mould from a roof but did not give his name, number or contact details. “He quoted nearly £1,000 for the work to be done before dropping the price to £300. “The resident has then agreed after feeling pressured into the cold call sale.” PCSO Leon Worden

PCSO Worden asked people to make sure they carry out relevant checks on workmen.