Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Police are urging Burntwood residents to be on their guard after reports of a “rogue trader” calling at a local property.
Officers say they received a report of a vulnerable resident being visited by a man yesterday (10th August) in Chasetown.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“A man in a van offered to remove mould from a roof but did not give his name, number or contact details.
“He quoted nearly £1,000 for the work to be done before dropping the price to £300.
“The resident has then agreed after feeling pressured into the cold call sale.”PCSO Leon Worden
PCSO Worden asked people to make sure they carry out relevant checks on workmen.
“Obtain a few quotes before getting work done at your property, read reviews about previous work they have completed and that you are not obliged to answer your door to cold callers.
“Please speak with vulnerable friends and relatives about Cold Callers and rogue traders.”PCSO Leon Worden