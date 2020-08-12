Don’t miss out!
People will be able to see if old items can be repaired as a community session in Lichfield returns.
Members of the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe will be hosting their “socially distanced” gathering on 15th August.
A spokesperson said:
“It you are wondering whether your appliance can be repaired then come along to find out.|”Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson
The session takes place from 2pm to 5pm at Curborough Community Centre.