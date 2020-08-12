A previous Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe session

People will be able to see if old items can be repaired as a community session in Lichfield returns.

Members of the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe will be hosting their “socially distanced” gathering on 15th August.

A spokesperson said:

“It you are wondering whether your appliance can be repaired then come along to find out.|” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson

The session takes place from 2pm to 5pm at Curborough Community Centre.