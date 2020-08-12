A Lichfield auctioneer has praised the “great initiative and positivity” of the community during lockdown.

Richard and Janet Winterton are backing the Lichfield Live Community Awards and believe it is fitting that, as a local family-run firm with its origins in Staffordshire dating back to 1864, Richard Winterton Auctioneers should become the title sponsor of the inaugural celebration.

From early beginnings in the Smithfield livestock market in Lichfield, the seventh generation of the family now runs the business from The Lichfield Auction Centre and handles regular general, specialist and fine art auctions together with bespoke house clearance, probate and valuation services.

“These awards are all about shining the spotlight on people and organisations who have shown compassion for others, great initiative and positivity in the face of this incredibly difficult time. “It’s a showcase for individuals and businesses who have gone the extra mile – frequently literally – to be the very best they can in the most trying of circumstances. “We are delighted to be associated with the Lichfield Live Community Awards, which is itself an inspiration to others as to how good things can be generated by adapting to adversity.” Richard Winterton

The team at Lichfield Live are delighted to welcome Richard Winterton Auctioneers as title sponsors and have also been impressed with the response from other local business and organisation, as well as the people of Lichfield, in supporting the new awards scheme.

Other local firms and organisation are sponsoring individual categories in the Lichfield Live Community Awards and there has been a very encouraging number of nominations for the massive community effort that has taken place across Lichfield District during the pandemic.

Paul Groves, a Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C. and chair of the judging panel, said:

“It is fantastic for the inaugural awards to have such a long-established and family-run firm as our title sponsors. Richard Winterton Auctioneers has been very active in our community for a number of years and the company’s support of our awards is further evidence of its commitment to Lichfield and the surrounding district. “We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support the awards have generated. Each of our award sponsors have been very keen to show their backing for the community. We would also like to thank all those who are helping ensure our inaugural awards night will be a fitting tribute to all the amazing work that continues to take place, as well as our judging panel. “The awards also rely on the support of local people in nominating organisations and individuals for an award and there has been a very impressive response. But there is still time to make nominations. “We intend to make the Lichfield Live Community Awards an annual event and the support we have enjoyed so far shows how strong community spirit is across the district.”

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Lichfield Live will be asking our Panel of Judges, Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves (Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C.) to pick a winner from each of the categories.

Lichfield Live will make a shortlist from open nominations. Anyone can still submit a nomination, so get thinking about the groups and individuals who have impressed you the most in the last few months and get nominating.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration! Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.