Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A Lichfield author has released his new book telling the story of how a deadly disease in cats could transfer to humans.
Publication of novel The Tenth Life by Michael J Owen comes in the wake of the news of the first UK cat being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The story follows the danger of infected cats who have a deadly disease – but which also has the side-effect of developing the level of intelligence of the animal.
“I have followed the possibility of this type of link for 15 years.
“The idea of animals potentially breeding a virus that would wipe out humanity was born in my mind in 1996 during the BSE scare.
“This story explores the implication of a very localised outbreak and how Government powers are used to create extermination camps and destroy all cats in the area of the first spike.
“It is a view of a future crisis in which the ‘enlightened’ cats seek to halt this danger to their lives and use human friends to fight this ultimate threat to their lives.”Michael J Owen
The Tenth Life is available in paperback and Kindle edition on Amazon.