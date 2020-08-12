A Lichfield author has released his new book telling the story of how a deadly disease in cats could transfer to humans.

Publication of novel The Tenth Life by Michael J Owen comes in the wake of the news of the first UK cat being diagnosed with coronavirus.

The story follows the danger of infected cats who have a deadly disease – but which also has the side-effect of developing the level of intelligence of the animal.

“I have followed the possibility of this type of link for 15 years. “The idea of animals potentially breeding a virus that would wipe out humanity was born in my mind in 1996 during the BSE scare. “This story explores the implication of a very localised outbreak and how Government powers are used to create extermination camps and destroy all cats in the area of the first spike. “It is a view of a future crisis in which the ‘enlightened’ cats seek to halt this danger to their lives and use human friends to fight this ultimate threat to their lives.” Michael J Owen

The Tenth Life is available in paperback and Kindle edition on Amazon.