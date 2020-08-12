Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The ribbon has been cut on new public toilets in Lichfield.
The replacement loos have been installed at the city’s bus station to replace the now-demolished predecessor.
The Healthmatic facilities offer two unisex toilets, one of which has disabled access and a baby changer.
The facilities will be open every day from 7am to 7pm.
The opening ceremomy was carried out by Cllr Joe Powell, chairman of Lichfield District Council. He said:
“At a time when many local authorities have closed public toilets, it is great news that the bus station has these smart new facilities, which I was happy to formally open.
“Our Birmingham Road site improvement project is nearing completion, and we are all looking forward to final phase of the car park opening up soon.
“When finished, these short-term improvements will make the area safer, more useful and attractive, and provide a better route into the city from the train and bus stations.
“This will allow us time to work on our plans for the long-term future of this key area.”Cllr Joe Powell
So for all those visitors we will get coming by bus, coach or train Lichfield will provide 2 toilets but looks like no shelter for those waiting in the queue.
Brilliant, really well done again Lichfield council.
Could the councellor give us an up-date on the public toilets by the enterance to our popular Beacon
Park ,as it has been closed for a long long time ,when your in need ,and woolworth’s toilets are closed it becomes a long way to walk to the bus station
Must pay a visit! sometime
It is staggering that public toilets have actually been retained and I would also ask the same question as Rob re the Beacon Park toilets – I had heard it was because a “part is on order” Also as a matter of public health there should always be access to clean decent public toilets – and this does not just apply to Lichfield. Even if a charge needs to be made to ensure ongoing cleaning. As an additional thought maybe developers (who will certainly benefit from the easing of planning regulations) should be required to provide funds to the local councils to help with the provision.
So, Coaches come in, plus buses and visitors, one unisex loo and one disabled.
Would it not have been better organized and had more facilities for all.
Personally I think males should have their own toilets, as so should women.
Hey ho, another waste of money, and poor organization by LDC
Leave a comment