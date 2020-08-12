Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being asked to share their experiences of the coronavirus crisis by completing a COVID-19 survey.

The online research, run by Staffordshire County Council, aims to gather views about how the pandemic has impacted local people’s lives, and what has changed for them.

In addition the survey will also be used to let the county council know what Staffordshire’s communities and businesses need to recover.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This survey is really important – although we know the impact that COVID-19 has had on some areas, for example businesses, we want to gain an insight into the social impact of the pandemic on local people, such as their everyday lives, work and leisure. “By capturing views on how the pandemic has affected them in their daily lives, we can ensure that when we are setting the right priorities for recovery. “Therefore, I’d encourage everyone to fill in the survey and let us know how they have been affected.” Cllr Alan White

The survey can be filled in at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/covidsurvey and will be available until 13th September.