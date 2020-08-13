Don’t miss out!
Students getting their A-Level results in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to stay safe if out celebrating over the next few days.
Young people across the country will receive their grades today (13th August) after having final exams cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing Cllr Johnny McMahon said:
“After a tumultuous year, it is natural for young people receiving their results to want to celebrate their achievements with friends and family.
“However, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is still circulating in our communities, so we must continue to be vigilant, follow the guidelines on social distancing and hygiene, and celebrate safely.
“We have seen how quickly the virus can spread in one Staffordshire pub, where people weren’t following the guidelines and things quickly escalated.
“It’s is not worth the risk to loved ones, especially those who are elderly.
“Young people in the county have been coping extremely well, and all of those getting their A Level results tomorrow should be rightly proud of their achievements.
“In the future life will return to normal, but while this virus is in our midst, please celebrate with caution, follow the guidelines, and keep yourselves, your friends and your family safe.”Cllr Johnny McMahon