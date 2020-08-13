Councillors are set to discuss new powers to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new Health Protection Regulations, Staffordshire County Council could impose restrictions on a wide range of businesses, including pubs and licensed premises, who aren’t doing enough to stop tackle COVID-19.

In extreme cases, sites could be shut if not enough steps are being taken to keep people safe.

The new powers apply to premises, events and even open spaces.

The county council says closure notices will only be issued as a last resort, and that any decision will be reviewed after seven days.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing said:

“Everyone has a part to play in halting the spread of COVID-19. “While the vast majority of businesses are complying with the guidance, we have been made aware of a number of premises that aren’t following it, and potentially putting the people who use them at risk. “This paper details how we are stepping up our powers to ensure businesses, premises and events are following the guidance to keep people safe. “Any potential closure will be a last resort – we will continue to work with businesses to help them comply with the regulations, but the safety of the public has to come first.” Cllr Johnny McMahon

The new powers will be discussed at a meeting of the county council’s cabinet on 19th August.