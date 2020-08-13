Children at a Lichfield school could soon be given a helping hand to get active.

Planning permission is being sought for the installation of a Daily Mile track around Scotch Orchard Primary School.

The route would be placed around the perimeter of the school grounds to help pupils take part in the international scheme.

More than 11,200 schools across the globe now take part in the Daily Mile initiative.

It encourages children to run or jog for 15 minutes each day in primary and nursery schools.

Full details of the proposal for the new track are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.