Earth dug out from the site of a local canal is being used to prevent travellers returning to an area of land in Lichfield.

The recent unauthorised camp saw a group move on to land at Netherstowe.

But landowner Lichfield City Council has opted for an unusual way of preventing travellers from coming back to the site.

The mound being built. Picture: Paul Marshall

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) are utilising 150 tonnes of soil from the site of the former canal along Tamworth Road to create an earth mound along a portion of the grassed area next to Handel Walk.

The earth will then be seeded with a wildflower mix on one side and landscaped with shrubs on the other.

The city council will also plant an oak tree as part of the work designed by local planning and environmental consultancy, Pegasus Group.

A number of bollards are also due to be put in place.

Cllr Mark Warfield, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“The easy solution would have been to just install bollards across the site, but we wanted to do something more interesting and visually appealing. “Developed in consultation with both Curborough and Stowe ward councillors, this project aims to enhance the open space as a result of resident concerns and the desire to protect city council property as well as encouraging biodiversity. “It will take some time for the bund to settle in to the landscape and I hope that residents will bear with us as the seeds germinate and the planting develops.” Cllr Mark Warfield

The initial creation of the mound is expected to be completed over the next two weeks.

Peter Buck, engineering director at LHCRT, added: