The category of Best Professional at the Lichfield Live Community Awards will be sponsored by UK Stoneworx.

Based in Burnntwood, UK Stoneworx provides outstanding granite and quartz worksurfaces and prides itself on providing an exceptional and professional service along with the highest levels of quality and workmanship.

With extensive industry knowledge and ensuring a close working relationship with customers from initial design, manufacture and installation, UK Stoneworx believes the Best Professional category is the most appropriate for it to support and is delighted to be part of the awards.

Lichfield Live is grateful for the company’s support of the initiative, which aims to highlight the significant contributions made by organisations, companies and individuals to the community across Lichfield District.

There have been numerous examples of outstanding work and services provided to local people during the pandemic, with a professional approach to community-based projects very much in evidence.

“We have chosen to sponsor the best professional category as we know that there are some amazing, special, caring individuals that go above and beyond as part of their jobs in the community. “They should be extremely proud of what they have done during such an unprecedented time. We are so amazed and proud of them that we had to sponsor this category.” Spokesperson for UK Stoneworx

Paul Groves, a Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C. and chair of the judging panel, said Lichfield Live had been overwhelmed with the amount of support the awards have generated.

“Each of our award sponsors have been very keen to show their backing for the community,” he added. “We would also like to thank all those who are helping ensure our inaugural awards night will be a fitting tribute to all the amazing work that continues to take place, as well as our judging panel. “The awards also rely on the support of local people in nominating organisations and individuals for an award and there has been a very impressive response. But there is still time to make nominations.

“We intend to make the Lichfield Live Community Awards an annual event and the support we have enjoyed so far shows how strong community spirit is across the district.”

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Best voluntary organisation. : Chase & District Memorial Park Award: Random act of kindness. Sponsor : Friends of Friary Grange

Random act of kindness. : Friends of Friary Grange Award: Best leadership. Sponsor : Secura Labels

Best leadership. : Secura Labels Award: Best local business. Sponsor : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield

Best local business. : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield Award: Best professional. Sponsor: UK Stoneworx.

Lichfield Live will be asking our Panel of Judges, Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves (Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C.) to pick a winner from each of the following categories.

Lichfield Live will make a shortlist from open nominations. Anyone can still submit a nomination, so get thinking about the groups and individuals who have impressed you the most in the last few months and get nominating.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration! Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.