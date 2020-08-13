Police say they have received reports of a rogue trader targeting people in Lichfield.

One incident took place in Nursery Croft at noon yesterday (12th August), while another took place in Grange Lane.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“There was concern from a resident in Nursery Croft that two workmen had parked their van outside an elderly neighbour’s property and one was walking on their driveway.

“The men are said to have become aggressive when they were challenged.

“The same van was reported to police by another resident from the Grange Lane area where it was reported that two men who offered to clean the roof and guttering took £20 to complete the work and left without finishing the work.”

PCSO Leon Worden