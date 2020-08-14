The headteacher of a Lichfield school says he is “immensely proud” of students after the A-Level results were unveiled.

Nether Stowe School saw an increase in the percentage of A and A* grades, with more than half of all results in the top three grading bands.

Headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said students had overcome huge challenges during the school year.

“Within a background of negative stories about this year’s results and unprecedented pressures placed on students, it is vital to remember that these achievements represent individual stories of determination, hard work, perseverance and success to be celebrated and shared. “‘Before the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown, we had exceptionally high hopes for this year’s cohorts and were very confident that we on track for some of the best results we have ever seen. “After such turmoil, we are relieved and immensely proud that years of hard work have been rightly recognised in such a set of excellent results for our students. “It really is a testament to their hard work and the amazing support provided by our staff. “After such uncertainty, it’s fantastic to see students going off to some of the country’s most prestigious universities and entering the next exciting phase in their lives. “We wish all of our students the very best of luck and continued success for the future.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

Eleanor Alcock

Among those achieving success were Dan Perry who got three A grades to secure a place at Birmingham University to study computer science, head student Eleanor Alcock who will go to Bristol to study physics with astrophysics.

Eleanor said:

“I’m thankful and relieved to have gained my place at my first choice of university and I am very grateful for all of the support from the teachers during these uncertain times.” Eleanor Alcock

Others securing university places include Igor Spaeder who will study aerospace engineering in Bristol and Ellie Thompson who will take psychology at Aston University.

Acting head of sixth form Kelly Manton said: