A free online exhibition of illustrations is being hosted by the National Memorial Arboretum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Created by Kremena Dimitrova, the colourful artworks of Visualising History: Remembering the Forgotten Army tell the story of the diverse communities who comprised the Fourteenth Army.

A million people from Britain and across the Commonwealth served in the Fourteenth Army, one of the most diverse forces in history, battling adverse environments and the Japanese Imperial Army.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We continually strive to find new routes for people to engage with Remembrance and discover some of the amazing stories of people who have served our country. “Kremena’s impactful and story-driven illustrations tell the incredible tale of the ‘Forgotten Fourteenth’ who bravely fought for the freedoms we all hold dear.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

The exhibition contains elements inspired by a recent series of digital workshops with young people run by Kremena.

She said:

“In creating this work I was determined to help everyone expand their knowledge of this important historic era, going beyond what is often taught in schools and discussing how people from different backgrounds worked together to overcome adversity in the forgotten theatres of the Second World War. “By bringing this amazing story to life we can all remember their service and learn from the people who, during the Second World War, helped each other regardless of race, religion or cultural differences.” Kremena Dimitrova

The exhibition is free to view on the arboretum’s website until 30th September.