A new mural has appeared at a community centre in Burntwood.

The ‘Brighter Burntwood’ sign has been painted on the side of the building at Cherry Close Youth and Community Centre.

It was created by young people and workers from Fun Club Hub in collaboration with graffiti artists after receiving funding from the Space scheme.

Cllr Darren Ennis with some of those who helped to create the mural

Youth and community workers Liz Bacon and Kerry McCabe Crowley came up with the idea after saying they wanted to restore a sense of community and champion local young people to work together and empower their communities even against setbacks of COVID-19.

Cllr Darren Ennis said: