A new mural has appeared at a community centre in Burntwood.
The ‘Brighter Burntwood’ sign has been painted on the side of the building at Cherry Close Youth and Community Centre.
It was created by young people and workers from Fun Club Hub in collaboration with graffiti artists after receiving funding from the Space scheme.
Youth and community workers Liz Bacon and Kerry McCabe Crowley came up with the idea after saying they wanted to restore a sense of community and champion local young people to work together and empower their communities even against setbacks of COVID-19.
Cllr Darren Ennis said:
“It’s amazing to see a more vibrant looking buildin.
“The work the kids have done with guidance in just two days is brilliant.
“It’s always good to help and support youth services in our area – they have had their share of cuts which has limited what can be offered.
“Well done to Fun Club, Kerry and Liz for their hard work and input into this. We are all very proud of everyone involved, especially the kids.”Cllr Darren Ennis