Time is running out for eligible Lichfield and Burntwood companies to apply for funding to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The deadline to apply for a discretionary business grant or a small business grant is 24th August.

In April, Lichfield District Council was allocated £951,000 from the government to enable grants to be paid to a number of businesses that are struggling to survive the conditions due to loss of income and fixed property costs.

So far the council has paid out £410,000 to 82 local companies.

To benefit more businesses, the council is opening up the £5,000 grant scheme to local public event organisers and traders who work from home and who also host events locally or bring their goods to trade at local events.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“With the deadline fast approaching, we’re urging all local businesses who may be eligible but are yet to apply for a grant to take action now. “We are also keen to get the message out to local event organisers or traders who work from home that they may now be eligible for a discretionary business grant. “It’s vital that businesses who haven’t claimed yet to double check to see if they are eligible and make sure they apply for a grant before it’s too late.” Cllr Liz Little

For the full criteria for the grants and how to apply, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness.