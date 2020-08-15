Bosses at a Lichfield insurance company say they are pleased to see the city bouncing back and shoppers returning to the streets.

The comments from chiefs at A-Plan Insurance on Bore Street came during Shop Local Week.

Businesses are attempting to adapt to new measures, such as social distancing, in the wake of the coronavirus.

Laura Maritza

A-Plan branch manager Laura Maritza said local companies were pleased to see shoppers back:

“From a technical perspective we have managed to stay open using remote technology that enables staff to work from home, incredibly fortunate in that sense. “Clients on the phone have experienced minimal disruption and have really valued talking to a human being. “We are back in the branch now with the appropriate precautions in place. “Lichfield is looking busy and it’s great to see people out supporting the local economy, the team and I are extremely proud to be playing a part in this.” Laura Maritza

The Government’s small business minister Paul Scully said getting local economies up and running was crucial.