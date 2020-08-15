Land at Netherstowe

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to prevent housing being built on land in Lichfield.

The Curborough Action Group has launched an online petition over proposals for eight one-bedroom apartments on land near Netherstowe.

But a petition has now been launched by local residents who say the development should not go ahead.

Daniel Floyd, who started the petition, said:

A planning notice at the site at Netherstowe

“Netherstowe field is an area for the residents of Curborough and Stowe to enjoy. “This land should not be used to build housing of any kind on – not to mention the horse chestnut trees, which have a long history with local residents and should be retained. “There is plenty of land in Lichfield which can be used for developments, this site should not be part of this.” Daniel Floyd, Curborough Action Group

The land was previously owned by Lichfield District Council, but a report to the local authority in 2018 revealed that the site was one of two that had been earmarked for affordable housing by local provider Bromford.