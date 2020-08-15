Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield-based retailer has thanked temporary staff who stepped in to keep stores stocked during the coronavirus crisis.
Actors, a football physio and a head chef were among those who took up posts with Central England Co-op during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company also saw former store managers come out of retirement to help out.
With many of the temporary workers now returning to their normal careers, Claire Koziol, group manager at Central England Co-op, said the retailer was keen to thank them for their efforts.
“As a food retailer we have been on the frontline during these uncertain times serving a vital role ensuring our communities have had access to food and essentials.
“It has been an unprecedented period and we have been indebted to the additional support our fantastic store teams have received from temporary colleagues, particularly at the height of the demand in March.
“I would like to say a big thank you to all those people who have given their time and worked tirelessly for the cause during the last few months, particularly when many have been facing uncertainty and upheaval in their normal jobs.
“When I have been visiting stores, I have been hearing so many stories of how well our temporary colleagues have fitted in and become part of the team and I’m delighted that we have been able to retain a number of these colleagues permanently.
“However, to those heading back to the day job I would like to wish them all the very best.”Claire Koziol, Central England Co-op