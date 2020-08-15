A Lichfield-based retailer has thanked temporary staff who stepped in to keep stores stocked during the coronavirus crisis.

Actors, a football physio and a head chef were among those who took up posts with Central England Co-op during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also saw former store managers come out of retirement to help out.

With many of the temporary workers now returning to their normal careers, Claire Koziol, group manager at Central England Co-op, said the retailer was keen to thank them for their efforts.