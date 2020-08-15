Matthew Ellis with youngsters in Beacon Park

Staffordshire’s Commissioner has joined youngsters for a game of disc golf in Lichfield as part of the Space 2020 programme.

Matthew Ellis visited Beacon Park to see one of the activities available as part of the programme running until October.

“Space is about fun, learning, growing in confidence and making new friends. “It was wonderful to see the young people getting active and enjoying themselves in such a healthy, positive way. “The positive activities that Space provides are needed now more than ever before and I’m thankful that my office, activity providers and local authorities have worked incredibly hard to ensure that all procedures are in place in line with Government COVID-19 guidance. “Now is the time to give something back to our young people after what has been an incredibly difficult time for us all. “Let’s all stay safe, but get out there and have some fun.” Matthew Ellis

For details of how to book Space activities visit www.staffordshirespace.uk.