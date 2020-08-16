Lichfield and Burntwood residents who are struggling to pay rent because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis are being told they could be entitled to support.

Lichfield District Council is calling out to people who are in financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic who may be eligible for a discretionary housing payment.

The money is designed to help those who either receive housing benefit or the housing element of universal credit, but the payments do not cover the full cost of their rent.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member responsible for revenues and benefits, said:

"As COVID-19 has affected so many people financially those who have been able to cover their rent in the past may now be struggling. "This is why we want to remind everyone who receives housing benefit, or the housing element of universal credit, that we may be able to help. "The most we can pay is the difference between the benefit you already receive and your eligible housing costs, but we know people may be struggling and where we can help to fill that gap, we will. "Please remember, if you are making an application, to send us evidence that you receive the housing cost element of universal credit and a recent rent statement. "We can't process your application without this information."

For more information, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/dhp.