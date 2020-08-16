People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to display a new poster as part of a campaign to prevent cold callers and distraction burglars.

Staffordshire Police have produced a printable A4 document to display in the window with tips on the back to help prevent criminals.

The poster lets cold callers know they aren’t welcome.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“Would be burglars can be clever and will use any opportunity to access your property, even an open window gives them the opportunity to strike. “They often use distraction tactics to target the most vulnerable in the community. “Our printable image can be folded and displayed in a window. The front contains a clear message to dissuade cold callers and the back contains tips to reduce the likelihood of burglary.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

The poster can be downloaded from the Staffordshire Police website.