The category for Best Leadership at the Lichfield Live Community Awards will be sponsored by Secura Labels.

The company, which supplies self adhesive labels for a wide variety of applications and uses, has a track record of supporting the local community in Lichfield District.

From huge bulk orders or multi-national blue chip companies to smaller, bespoke services for local artisan customers, for almost 40 years Secura Labels has operated throughout the UK.

But it remains a local company in spirit and a spokesperson for the company said it was honoured to help support the community awards.

“In 2019 we were pleased to win the Business Contribution to Volunteering Award, at the Support Staffordshire Awards, supporting these Community Awards is our way of returning a thank you.” Spokesperson for Secura Labels

Lichfield Live is delighted to welcome the company’s support of the inaugural awards, which aim to highlight the significant contributions made by organisations, companies and individuals to the community across Lichfield District.

There have been numerous examples of outstanding work and services provided to local people during the pandemic, with strong and effective leadership in evidence in what were extremely challenging times.

Paul Groves, a Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C. and chair of the judging panel, said Lichfield Live had been overwhelmed with the amount of support the awards have generated.

“Each of our award sponsors have been very keen to show their backing for the community,” he added. “We would also like to thank all those who are helping ensure our inaugural awards night will be a fitting tribute to all the amazing work that continues to take place, as well as our judging panel. “The awards also rely on the support of local people in nominating organisations and individuals for an award and there has been a very impressive response. But there is still time to make nominations. “We intend to make the Lichfield Live Community Awards an annual event and the support we have enjoyed so far shows how strong community spirit is across the district.”

Each of the award categories has attracted sponsorship:

Award: Best voluntary organisation. Sponsor : Chase & District Memorial Park

Award: Random act of kindness. Sponsor : Friends of Friary Grange

Award: Best leadership. Sponsor : Secura Labels

Award: Best local business. Sponsor : A-Plan Insurance Lichfield

Award: Best professional. Sponsor: UK Stoneworx.

Lichfield Live will be asking our Panel of Judges, Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves (Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C.) to pick a winner from each of the following categories.

Lichfield Live will make a shortlist from open nominations. Anyone can still submit a nomination, so get thinking about the groups and individuals who have impressed you the most in the last few months and get nominating.

As well as the awards categories above there will also be a People’s Choice Award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration! Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.