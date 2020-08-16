Staff at The Food Warehouse store in Lichfield

Staff at a new food store in Lichfield has partnered with a local cafe to help charities.

The Food Warehouse opened earlier this week at the Imperial Retail Park on Eastern Avenue.

Staff at the new store have donated £250 worth of shopping to the Laughing Duck cafe’s chosen charities St Giles Hospice and Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The cafe was forced to close after fire earlier this month but is back in business via a catering trailer outside the premises.

Nick Shalts, owner of the Laughing Duck Cafe, said:

“We’re delighted to be back open now and are thrilled with the donations The Food Warehouse has made on our behalf. “We’re a thriving café and helping those in need and the local community is extremely important to us.” Nick Shalts

The Food Warehouse in Lichfield

The Food Warehouse has created 30 new jobs with the opening of the new store.

Manager Charlotte Hughes said: