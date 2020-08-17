Plans have been unveiled to convert a building in Burntwood into a doggy day care and grooming business.

The site at Burntwood Business Park has been earmarked for a change of use by Animal Matters Ltd.

As well as grooming and canine hydrotherapy services, the company plans to offer day care for pooches as well.

A planning statement said:

“Doggy day care is a service very much like a pre-school or nursery, but for dogs. “The plan is to have 20 dogs in the day care with a staff ratio of one to each five dogs. “As an added service we also plan to offer a DIY dog wash for those walking in the local area to drop in and wash their dogs before heading home.” Planning statement

Business owners Abbie and Gemma Holmes said they hoped to be able to create new jobs as well as secure those of existing members of staff through the venture.

“It is it vitality important for our business to be able to use this unit – there are no other spaces in the local area that tick so many boxes, enabling us to offer the secure and clean environment for doggy day care that we want to. “As Burntwood, Lichfield or any surrounding areas, doesn’t already offer a doggy day care service like this, we feel it will be a great addition for owners in the city and surrounding areas. “With the hydrotherapy business growing so quickly over the past four years we also know there is increased demand out there for this service.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.