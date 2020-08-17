The pool at Friary Grange Leisure Centre

The leader of Lichfield District Council says he remains “committed” to investment in the future of leisure centre provision in the city.

Cllr Doug Pullen’s comments come after Friary Grange Leisure Centre remained closed following the coronavirus shutdown, with only Burntwood Leisure Centre reopening.

Members of the Friends of Friary Grange Leisure Centre sent an open letter calling for confirmation that the site would reopen.

Doug Pullen

The Conservative leader of the council said the long term stance of the local authority had not changed.

“I’m hugely proud of the work that Lichfield District Council has done to re-open Burntwood Leisure Centre – one of the very first in the country to do so. “We remain committed to the £695,000 investment for Friary Grange and £5million for a new leisure centre for Lichfield.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

But a spokesperson for Lichfield Swimming Club said the city’s pool needed to open sooner rather than later.