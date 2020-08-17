County council chiefs say more than 3million items of PPE have been delivered across the region to help keep key services running.

Emergency supplies of gloves, masks, gowns, aprons, safety glasses and visors have been distributed to care homes, care agencies carrying out home visits, schools, places of worship and to frontline council staff.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said the authority had stepped in to help care providers who could not access enough items.

“At the beginning of this crisis we promised we would do all we could to keep people safe. “Care providers have been sourcing their own supplies wherever possible but demand for PPE outstripped supply at the beginning and there have been moments since where stock hasn’t arrived on time and we’ve stepped in to ensure continuity of care.” Cllr Johnny McMahon

Staffordshire County Council said the cost of dealing with the coronavirus had now topped £50million for the authority.