Liam Kirton

Liam Kirton hit a hat-trick as Chasetown FC beat Wolverhampton Casuals 6-1 in a pre-season encounter

He got his first after just eight minutes with a strike from the edge of the box.

The lead was doubled when a cross was floated in and Kirton was able to head home at the back post.

In the 32nd minute a great passing sequence saw Connor Haddaway’s effort palmed over the bar by a great save from the Casuals keeper.‬

Oli Hayward added a third Chasetown goal with a fantastic strike.

Joey Butlin then lofted the ball over the keeper who was off the line to make it 4-0. ‬

With an hour on the clock the Casuals get one back and a good strike beating Curtis Pond in the Chasetown goal.

But five minutes later a cross by Declan Arber found Ben Lund who stretched to steer the ball beyond the keeper. 

Kirton got his third goal right at the death with a powerful strike.

