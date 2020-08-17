The mobile library service is back on the road for communities around Lichfield for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began.

From today (17th August) two Staffordshire County Council vehicles will begin serving local residents again.

One of the Staffordshire mobile library vehicles

The service will be limited initially to no more than two communities per day per vehicle and borrowers will not enter the vehicle but deposit their books with staff and collect new loans arranged in advance.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities, said:

“Staffordshire’s library service is reopening step by step to provide as much of a service as it can while keeping staff, users and volunteers safe. “Because the internal space in the mobile libraries is quite small, we have to keep some restrictions in place for everybody’s good, but we hope borrowers will be pleased to see them in their communities again.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Borrowers wanting to take books from the mobile libraries need to use the order and collect service in advance by clicking here or calling 01785 278367.

Details of the mobile libraries’ initial timetables are available online.

Cllr Wilson added: