An artist’s impression of the new Boley Park store and car park

Work has begun on a new car park as part of a £3million redevelopment of a Lichfield supermarket.

Construction work has seen some of the existing bays at Central England Co-op on Boley Park taken out of service to allow for demolition of the car wash and reconfiguration of the current layout.

When completed, the work will see the creation of additional retail units and a gym, along with a revamped petrol station.

The new car park layout will include wider spaces, improved lighting and walkways, as well as a new car wash and electric vehicle charging points.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“A major part of our £3 million revamp is to improve the car park for visitors. “We apologise for any inconvenience but want our customers and members to know it will all be worth it when they see the brand new car park with a better layout and wider spaces.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

Work on the new store itself will start later this year, with work beginning on the additional units when this is completed.