Three neighbours in Burntwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 each.
The residents on Halston Road scooped the money on the People’s Postcode Lottery today (18th August).
Judie McCourt, from the People’s Postcode Lottery, said:
“Congratulations to those in Burntwood who have had a golden envelope delivered to them today.
“I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the cash.”Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery
This draw was promoted by Crisis, the UK’s national homelessness charity, which has been awarded more than £4.4million in funding raised by players.