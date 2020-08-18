Three neighbours in Burntwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 each.

The residents on Halston Road scooped the money on the People’s Postcode Lottery today (18th August).

Judie McCourt, from the People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“Congratulations to those in Burntwood who have had a golden envelope delivered to them today.

“I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

