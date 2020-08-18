Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Three neighbours in Burntwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 each.

The residents on Halston Road scooped the money on the People’s Postcode Lottery today (18th August).

Nominations close on 26th August, get yours in now!

Judie McCourt, from the People’s Postcode Lottery, said:

“Congratulations to those in Burntwood who have had a golden envelope delivered to them today.

“I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the cash.”

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery

This draw was promoted by Crisis, the UK’s national homelessness charity, which has been awarded more than £4.4million in funding raised by players.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *