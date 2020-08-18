Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The decision to ditch to the controversial A-Level algorithm should have been taken sooner, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.
The Government confirmed a switch to teachers’ grading of students after more than a third saw predicted results dropped.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said questions needed to be asked.
“This should have happened sooner – it has caused considerable distress to students and their families.
“While I recognise and accept that Ofqual has said that university selectors are not content with teachers grading their own students because a minority of schools submit ‘implausibly high predicted grades’ – indeed, that is why we have to have exams in the first place in order to achieve a more accurate measure of A-Level performance – it has become clear that the algorithm used by Ofcom was seriously flawed.
“No alternative to examination can be perfect, but Ofqual’s algorithm just did not work.
“Questions now need to be asked.
“Did Ofqual test their algorithm against previous years’ data and how did that compare against actual grades for A level exams? Why did it take so long for Ofqual and the Department for Education to accept that the algorithm was faulty? And will all universities now accept teacher-only assessments? This is an exceptional year so I hope that they will.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant’s comments come days after he had suggested teacher-assessed work was “absolutely no solution”.
The Government confirmed that GCSE results will also be based on teacher assessment instead of the algorithm.
Mr Fabricant said the impact of COVID-19 on education will continue for some time.
“Grade inflation will inevitably occur, but this is just one of the costs of this global pandemic.
“I hope that we will be able to return to examinations as the true measure of ability in 2021.
“However, I am aware that some schools have been better than others at distance learning while schools have been closed, so this will have to be taken into account too next year.
“Long after we have a vaccine and the pandemic is over, the effects of Covid will rumble on.”Michael Fabricant MP
“The simple and obvious ‘solution’ of having schools and teachers assess their own students with no outside influence – as suggested by some Labour and other politicians – is absolutely no solution
I wonder who said that, a few days ago?
Questions certainly do need to be asked, Mr Fabricant, and one is why you tried to pin the blame for this shambles on students and schools? Instead of apologising for government incompetence, you insisted that any unfairness was due either to schools having “a patchy past performance” or students “not working hard for their mock exams”. As the parent of a very hard working daughter who attends an outstanding state school and who saw one of her grades unjustifiably downgraded I found your remarks arrogant and insulting. It’s high time you learned a lesson in how to show a bit more respect for your constituents and actually apologised instead of making excuses.
Our MP once again speaking in his other capacity as The Vicar of Bray.
What an incredible U-turn – not just by Gavin Williamson but by the Lichfield MP. Why wasn’t he saying this, on behalf of local students and their families, a few days ago? He is the most complete and utter charlatan and Lichfield deserves better from their MP than a slavish toeing of the Conservative Party line.
Just three days ago on Twitter, in the face of the mounting dismay of his constituents, this man was vigorously defending the Government’s incompetence e.g. “If YOU have a better way of predicting A level results, which universities will believe in, do let Ofqual know! Unis do NOT accept simple self grading – as Labour have suggested. The majority of students are happy with the grades”.
He exploited it as a party political issue and even dragged in Brexit.
What a cynical volte-face.
Lichfield needs a sensible MP.
What a duplicitous little worm he is. Just a couple of days ago the Ofqual algorithm was a credible solution and the teachers were not. Now the government has realised that their supporters largely don’t care when you kill their grandparents but get very, very annoyed when you screw over their kids and have made yet another humiliating u-turn Fabricant is pretending the opposite of what he claimed was always true.
Not the first time he has backed an unpopular government decision only to see them u-turn a few days later. Clearly has his party’s interests and not his constituents’ in mind.
Sadly this u-turn is too late for thousands who have seen their places given away and are now in limbo facing either a year’s pause in their lives or a change of direction.
Perhaps when he says the decision to ditch should have been made sooner he means before he mounted his defence of it to save him the embarrassment
Unbelievable.
He’s getting as bad as Trump in his inability to remember what he contradicted himself about yesterday.
Leave a comment