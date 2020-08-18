Michael Fabricant

The decision to ditch to the controversial A-Level algorithm should have been taken sooner, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

The Government confirmed a switch to teachers’ grading of students after more than a third saw predicted results dropped.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said questions needed to be asked.

“This should have happened sooner – it has caused considerable distress to students and their families. “While I recognise and accept that Ofqual has said that university selectors are not content with teachers grading their own students because a minority of schools submit ‘implausibly high predicted grades’ – indeed, that is why we have to have exams in the first place in order to achieve a more accurate measure of A-Level performance – it has become clear that the algorithm used by Ofcom was seriously flawed. “No alternative to examination can be perfect, but Ofqual’s algorithm just did not work. “Questions now need to be asked. “Did Ofqual test their algorithm against previous years’ data and how did that compare against actual grades for A level exams? Why did it take so long for Ofqual and the Department for Education to accept that the algorithm was faulty? And will all universities now accept teacher-only assessments? This is an exceptional year so I hope that they will.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant’s comments come days after he had suggested teacher-assessed work was “absolutely no solution”.

The Government confirmed that GCSE results will also be based on teacher assessment instead of the algorithm.

Mr Fabricant said the impact of COVID-19 on education will continue for some time.