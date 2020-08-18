A Lichfield domestic abuse charity has been boosted by a £2,700 donation.

The money was handed over to Pathway Project by members of the Amazon team from the company’s distribution centre in Rugeley.

Gary Norton, site leader at Amazon Rugeley, said the they were keen to help the local good cause.

“The work done by staff and volunteers at Pathway Project is important and we are pleased to support their efforts. “We hope this donation helps the team continue to deliver its excellent service and reach more people across the Midlands.” Gary Norton

Hayley Baxter, from Pathway Project, added: