A Lichfield councillor says the Department for Education “must do better” following the A-Levels controversy.

The Government had originally used an algorithm to calculate results after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

But after a backlash from schools and students, the Government has now reversed the decision and opted to use teacher assessments to determine grades.

Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for the Curborough ward and an organiser for teaching trade union NASUWT, said the chaos should have been resolved long before the eventual u-turn.

“The problems with the algorithm should have been corrected before results were finalised and published. “Someone at the Department for Education should have spotted that the algorithm was punishing some pupils based solely on their postcode – someone should have seen that this was unfair. “That no one acted to prevent this from happening before it happened shows serious problems with the decision making processes in Whitehall. “The Department for Education must do better.” Cllr Dave Robertson

The change of position has seen many students who were rejected now looking at whether their original places were available.

Cllr Robertson said the Government needed to manage the impact of the A-Levels controversy.