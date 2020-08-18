A report has backed proposals for a new property to be build in Hopwas despite objections from local residents.

The four-bedroom Spion Kop bungalow, located off the Lichfield Road, has been earmarked for demolition to be replaced with a new six-bedroom property.

Objections were raised by Wigginton and Hopwas Parish Council over “a lack of privacy and loss of light for neighbouring properties”.

There were also 11 letters from neighbouring properties objecting to the scheme.

But a report to Lichfield District Council has recommended approving the scheme.

“The parish council and a number of neighbours have raised concerns regarding overlooking and a resulting loss of privacy from both windows and the proposed balcony on the eastern elevation. “It must be stressed that the siting of the dwelling, the position and height of windows and the proposed side balcony would be the same as the dwelling extension and alteration scheme previously approved. “The proposed height of the dwelling and the separation distances involved also means that the proposed dwelling would not have an overbearing impact on the neighbouring dwellings nor cause any loss of light to any windows. “Any impact on views from neighbouring gardens is not a material planning consideration.” Planning report

Some concerns had also been raised over what the future use of the building may be.

But the report said any change from residential would need to go through another planning process.

“The parish council’s and various neighbours’ comments about the possibility of the dwelling being used as a bed and breakfast are noted. “The same issue was raised in relation to the previous application to extend and alter the existing dwelling, which included two ground floor bedrooms plus four en suite bedrooms on the new first floor. “The committee report for that application detailed how any future use as a B&B would constitute a material change of use, which would require planning permission – this remains the case with the current application with the same internal layout. “It is also noted that the ground floor bedrooms could equally be used as living space such as a play room and home office. In any event, the current application must be assessed on the basis of that applied for – a dwelling – rather than assuming any future potential change of use that would require planning permission in its own right.” Planning report

A final decision will be made by councillors at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (24th August).