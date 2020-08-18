Don’t miss out!
Tributes have been paid to a former club captain of Lichfield RUFC.
John Bartlett held the position during the late 1950s before going on to become a life member of the Myrtle Greens.
A spokesperson for the club said:
“It is with great sadness that we have to report the terrible news.
“John Was a true stalwart of Lichfield RUFC for seven decades or more, filling with distinction just about every role in the club in both playing and administrative capacities.
“He will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.”Lichfield RUFC spokesperson