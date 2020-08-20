Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

A Burntwood school says it always had “100% confidence” in the grades provided by teachers for A-Level and GCSE results.

The Government was forced to scrap a controversial algorithm amid concerns over a drop in grades for more than a third of students.

Results have now been determined by teacher assessments on pupils instead.

In a note to students, a Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson said: