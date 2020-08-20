Don’t miss out!

Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

A Burntwood school says it always had “100% confidence” in the grades provided by teachers for A-Level and GCSE results.

The Government was forced to scrap a controversial algorithm amid concerns over a drop in grades for more than a third of students.

Results have now been determined by teacher assessments on pupils instead.

In a note to students, a Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson said:

“We welcome the announcement from the Secretary of State for Education that Centre Assessed Grades submitted by teachers will be used to provide final grades.

“We always had 100% confidence in the grades provided by our teachers, hence why we took the decision back in March to offer places in our Sixth Form based on these grades.”

Chase Terrace Academy spokesperson

