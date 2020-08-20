The head of a Barton-under-Needwood school says she is “extremely proud” of the efforts of GCSE students.

Pupils across the country have been receiving their results today (20th August).

The school year has been interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, with traditional exams unable to take place.

But Katie Cochrane, head of John Taylor High School, said she had been impressed by the efforts of pupils.

“We are extremely proud of how our students have conducted themselves and the resilience that they have displayed during this extremely challenging period. “The grades awarded have been based on the students’ performance throughout their GCSE and BTEC courses. “Our students have been an absolute credit to the school during their time with us and we will look forward to welcoming the majority of them back into our Sixth Form in a fortnight. “But whether they remain with us or not, I have every confidence that they will continue to thrive both academically and personally. “We wish each and every one of them further success.” Katie Cochrane, John Taylor High School

Among the top performers at the school were Emily Eadon with 11 grade nine results and Benjamin Williams with 10 grade nine results.