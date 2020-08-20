Students collecting their GCSE results at Nether Stowe School

The headteacher at a Lichfield school has hailed the “amazing individual success stories” as GCSE results were released.

Students up and down the country received their grades today (20th August) following a year of disruption due to coronavirus.

The controversial algorithm originally used for A-Level results was ditched for GCSEs meaning grades were awarded based on teacher assessments.

Nether Stowe School headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:

“It’s truly a privilege to be able to celebrate and share in these amazing individual success stories following such a challenging time and to see so many, smiling and happy faces in school again. “What is most important to remember is that each grade represents a culmination of years of effort, determination and hard work. “I am sure many pupils and parents have been incredibly nervous about this year’s results, especially after all of the adverse national press around A-Level grades and the recent changes made by the Government, so it’s been wonderful to finally welcome our students back and to share in their great results.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

Among the school’s high GCSE achievers were Chantelle Midgley, Sophia Bridle, Katie Cotton, Melissa Hurcombe, Daniel Walton, Ben Round, Sam Burgin, Calvin Hart and Rebecca Rushton.

Sophia said: