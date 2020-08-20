People in Lichfield and Burntwood who have recovered from coronavirus are being asked to answer an urgent appeal for plasma donations.

NHS Blood and Transplant has issued the call for people to come forward to make sure there is enough available during any second wave.

More than 1,150 donations of the potentially life-saving blood plasma has been taken at centres in Birmingham from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Blood plasma being donated

The donations from people who have recovered from the COVID-19 contain antibodies against the virus which can be transfused into those who are struggling to develop their own immune response.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said:

“Every new offer to donate is incredibly valuable – we particularly need men to come forwards as they generally have higher antibody levels. “We urgently need as many people as possible who have recovered to donate. “Donations can also be frozen to ensure convalescent plasma is readily available, should there be a rise in infections in the coming weeks. “Please, help the NHS fight COVID-19 by donating. You could save lives.” NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson

Donation takes about 45 minutes and people can do so every two weeks.

Anyone who can donate is asked to call 0300 123 23 23 or complete a form at www.nhsbt.nhs.uk.