Fans of Chasetown FC and Lichfield City FC could be back in the ground when the two sides meet in a friendly encounter this weekend.

The Scholars will visit Brownsfield Park on Saturday (22nd August).

The Government has eased restrictions on non-league football, meaning a maximum of 150 supporters will initially be allowed back in the ground.

A statement on Chasetown FC’s website asked fans to follow precautions if they did plan to attend.

“On behalf of our hosts, we respectfully remind supporters not to attend the game if you have any COVID-19 symptoms. “If you are not in the ground when the 150 limit is reached you will be turned away. “As a non-league family we all know that if we abide by the rules in place, the sooner things can return to normal.” Chasetown FC spokesperson

Admission to the game is £4 adults and £2 concessions. Kick-off is at 3pm.