Doug Pullen

The leader of Lichfield District Council is set to take part in a business debate.

Cllr Doug Pullen will be joined by Cllr Danny Cook from Tamworth Borough Council for the session hosted by Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.

A spokesperson said:

“During the COVID-19 crisis, Lichfield and Tamworth councils worked incredibly hard in distributing the Government support packages and the chamber was a key part of communicating the areas of grants and support available to many businesses in our district. “As a follow on from that work and in recognition of the longstanding partnership between both organisations, we’re looking forward to hearing from Doug and Danny around the councils’ plans looking towards 2021 on a wide range of issues important to the business community in Lichfield and Tamworth.” Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce spokesperson

The online Q&A is at 8am on 25th August. For more details and to book a free space visit the chamber of commerce website.