Congestion outside Lichfield schools at drop-off time

Schools in Lichfield and Burntwood are developing plans to cut congestion when pupils return to class in September.

Staffordshire County Council says it has been working with headteachers throughout the summer in a bid to reduce school run traffic.

Each plan will show cycle and walking routes along with safe crossing points. There will also be areas where parents can park before walking part of the way to school.

Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said it was more important than ever to reduce the number of cars around local schools.

“Next month there will be 112,000 pupils in Staffordshire making their own way to and from school twice a day. “We are very worried that in the current circumstances the number of people who travel to school by car will increase and bring more road congestion, parking problems outside already busy schools and increased air pollution. “Many children walk or cycle already and that we want them to continue because that’s good for them and good for the environment, but we would say to everyone else please think now about how your children can get to school with as little car use as possible.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Parents are being asked to check their school’s website and social media pages to see local plans.

