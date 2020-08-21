Don’t miss out!
Schools in Lichfield and Burntwood are developing plans to cut congestion when pupils return to class in September.
Staffordshire County Council says it has been working with headteachers throughout the summer in a bid to reduce school run traffic.
Each plan will show cycle and walking routes along with safe crossing points. There will also be areas where parents can park before walking part of the way to school.
Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said it was more important than ever to reduce the number of cars around local schools.
“Next month there will be 112,000 pupils in Staffordshire making their own way to and from school twice a day.
“We are very worried that in the current circumstances the number of people who travel to school by car will increase and bring more road congestion, parking problems outside already busy schools and increased air pollution.
“Many children walk or cycle already and that we want them to continue because that’s good for them and good for the environment, but we would say to everyone else please think now about how your children can get to school with as little car use as possible.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council
Parents are being asked to check their school’s website and social media pages to see local plans.
Cllr Price added:
“As well as moving 8,000 pupils on 800 transport routes every day, there are another 112,000 children moving back and forth daily.
“There is the potential for a great deal of school run disruption and I hope that schools and their communities can work together to ‘walk, ride, park and stride’ to reduce the number of cars at school gates.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council
The scene of congestion shown is wholly caused by Council planner’s insistence on making the narrow and congested road from the Tamworth St. / Birmingham Rd. traffic lights, via Rotton Row and the tortuous railway bridge – scene of a recent fatality – and Cherry Orchard, past three schools as shown, into a two-way, designated priority route for heavy goods vehicles unable to negotiate the St. John’s St. railway bridge.
Better air quality near schools? Forget it!
Perhaps some planning which takes people into account is needed?
Sorry Hans but what has this got to do with the planners? If you knew anything about planning you would know that it’s actually Highways who make any calls with regards to congestion, air quality and rerouting of heavy vehicles. Don’t get me wrong I’m no fan of the planners as they recently refused my proposal for a 2 storey extension but by god man get a grip!
Maybe take up your issues with the people that are at fault………Staffordshire Highway boys and girls!!
