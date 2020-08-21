A valuable metal box has been saved from the scrapheap after being spotted by an antiques expert in Lichfield.

Adrian Rathbone from Hansons Auctioneers came across the object in a pile of items heading for the tip during a home visit in the city.

The Indian casket found in Lichfield. Picture: Hansons Auctioneers

After examining the piece, he discovered it was Indian in origin and worth between £2,000 and £3,000. It will go under the hammer at a sale in October.

“A client had requested a home visit for some general advice on items they were clearing out after a good sort out during lockdown. “Laid out on the dining room were numerous tea sets and general china and glass. “Unfortunately, the tea wares and other items did not carry any notable value but when the client pointed out a metal box described as scrap and destined for the tip I couldn’t believe my eyes. “Among the old candlesticks and pewter wares was a small steel casket with gold decoration. “The 15cm wide casket with hinged lid and intricate gold surface decoration turned out to originate from North India and dates from the 1850s.” Adrian Rathbone

Adrian said the box was a type of ware known as Sialkhot Koftgari. He believes that the lock showed it was once used to house precious jewellery.