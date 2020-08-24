Action from Chasetown’s win at Darlaston Town. Picture: Paul Mullins

Chasetown FC enjoyed a double success with friendly wins against Lichfield City FC and Darlaston Town over the weekend.

The Scholars fielded two different squads for the games as boss Mark Swann continues his preparations for the new term.

A former Chasetown man threw a spanner in the works at Lichfield as Luke Childs drilled an opening goal past Curtis Pond.

But the visitors levelled when Jack Langston scored from the penalty spot.

Chasetown went in front in the second half when a Harry Harris free-kick proved too hot for the Lichfield keeper to handle and Liam Kirton netted the loose ball.

Langston added his second of the afternoon as City stretched their lead, before completing his hat-trick with a well-placed shot.

Matt Gardner did reduce the deficit with a goal for Lichfield before the final whistle.

In Chasetown’s other encounter, they eased to a comfortable 5-0 win at Darlaston.

Danny O’Callaghan opened the scoring in the first half before Reggie Smith increased his side’s advantage in the second period.

The Scholars saw the woodwork deny then a third goal on three occasions before Josh Cooke eventually netted.

The result was capped off with another goal from Cooke and a strike from Will Whieldon late on.