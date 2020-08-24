Don’t miss out!
Staff at a Lichfield care home have been boosted by a letter from the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire thanking them for their efforts during the coronavirus.
Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, the Queen’s representative in the county, officially opened The Spires site in 2018.
He wrote to staff at the care home to praise the work they had carried out for residents during the pandemic.
“As the representative of Her Majesty The Queen in Staffordshire I would like to thank you for the contribution you have made to the County during these extraordinary and difficult times. No matter how large or small, the innovation, collaboration, humanity and selfless service shown by so many across the region during the Covid-19-pandemic has been truly inspiring.”Ian Dudson CBE KStK
Amy Doyle, general manager of the home, said his words had been a real boost to staff.
“The letter and card arrived out of the blue – it was a touching gesture and all our team really appreciate this heartfelt thank you and message which we are proudly displaying it in our café area on our good news notice board.
“Our home is COVID-free and has been for many months now. However, the strict protocols to protect our residents and team members are still in place and will be for some time yet.
“The past few months have been an extraordinary time for the whole world, but for our little Spires world it has been a time for team work and hard work.
“I am so proud of my team and how resilient, dedicated and passionate they have been to protect and care for our residents ”Amy Doyle