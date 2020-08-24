Staff at a Lichfield care home have been boosted by a letter from the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire thanking them for their efforts during the coronavirus.

Ian Dudson CBE KStJ, the Queen’s representative in the county, officially opened The Spires site in 2018.

He wrote to staff at the care home to praise the work they had carried out for residents during the pandemic.

“As the representative of Her Majesty The Queen in Staffordshire I would like to thank you for the contribution you have made to the County during these extraordinary and difficult times. No matter how large or small, the innovation, collaboration, humanity and selfless service shown by so many across the region during the Covid-19-pandemic has been truly inspiring.” Ian Dudson CBE KStK

Staff at The Spires care home with the card from the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire

Amy Doyle, general manager of the home, said his words had been a real boost to staff.