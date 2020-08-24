Police are warning motorists in Lichfield and Burntwood to be on their guard after a rise in catalytic converter thefts in Staffordshire.

BMW, Citroen and Toyota models were targeted as 23 offences were recorded by Staffordshire Police in July alone.

Sergeant Kelly Wareing said thieves were targeting catalytic converters as they contain small amounts of precious metals – with many of the incidents taking place in broad daylight.