Police are warning motorists in Lichfield and Burntwood to be on their guard after a rise in catalytic converter thefts in Staffordshire.
BMW, Citroen and Toyota models were targeted as 23 offences were recorded by Staffordshire Police in July alone.
Sergeant Kelly Wareing said thieves were targeting catalytic converters as they contain small amounts of precious metals – with many of the incidents taking place in broad daylight.
“It’s really easy for people to overlook these crimes because many don’t give it a second glance – innocently presuming that the cars are either being repaired or having their tyres replaced.
“However, this isn’t always the case and that’s why it’s important for members of the public to stay alert.
“Offenders tend to travel in groups of three or four and are opportunists – within minutes of targeting their vehicle, they will have stolen the catalytic converter and escaped.
“We need people’s help in tackling this issue so we ask if they can look out for this type of activity and record descriptions, noting down anything that could be useful to us.
“If it’s safe to do so, recording the incident on your phone is also extremely helpful.”Sgt Kelly Wareing, Staffordshire Police