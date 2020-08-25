One of the potholes on Weston Road

A councillor says he is pleased to hear that a “dreadful and dangerous” road in Lichfield is being repaired – but has insisted a short term fix isn’t enough.

Weston Road is due to be resurfaced next month after becoming pitted with potholes.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward, welcomed the news – but said he hoped it would be more than a quick fix.

Cllr Paul Ray on Weston Road

“I have been pressuring Staffordshire Highways about the state of Weston Road. “It is a very busy road in Lichfield, but is in a dreadful and dangerous state. “I am pleased that they have agreed to resurface this road in September but I am concerned that the work will just be a short-term fix. “The road is to be surface dressed, which highways say involves treating roads in ‘relatively good condition’. “But anyone who uses or lives near this road knows that it is just not in a ‘relatively good condition’ – it is extremely worn and dangerous. “ Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Ray said he had already spoken to the highways department about the planned repairs.