Dogs from Lichfield are in the running for a pooch photography competition.

The image of Stan, Rosie and Maddie taken by their owner is one of the front-runners so far in the #DoginWindow competition.

The image of Stan, Rosie and Maddie has been called ‘Squirrel patrol’

It is being run by Safestyle UK ahead of National Dog Day on 26th August.

A spokesperson said a recent study carried out by the company had shown lockdown had brought owners closer to their pooches.

“Life in lockdown has resulted in many dog owners spending more time than ever at home with their furry friends, and findings from the study revealed that 86% of people actually feel like this quality time has allowed them to build a stronger bond or connection with their dogs.” #DoginWindow spokesperson

People can enter their images via the online competition page before 31st August.