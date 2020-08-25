New plans have been submitted for a residential development and care home in Fradley.

The site on Hay End Lane has been earmarked for a 72-bed care home, 77 private homes and 145 assisted and independent living homes.

An artist’s impression of part of the planned development in Fradley

The development would also include a neighbourhood centre including a convenience store, health and fitness suite, medical centre and day nursery.

A planning statement said there was a need for properties for older residents in the area.

“The proposals comprise a number of dwellings which cater to the care and support of older residents. “The Fradley Neighbourhood Plan was made in February 2019 and expressly identifies that the average age profile of local residents is projected to increase throughout the plan period, as such there is a notable focus on accommodation suitable for the elderly.” Planning statement

The land earmarked for the development includes three fields and two residential properties with farm buildings which the developer says “will be removed as part of the proposals”.

It is the second time a proposal for the land has been put forward.

“Overall, the feedback received as part of the previous and current proposals has lead to an organic development and refinement of the scheme, affording the local community the opportunity to actively contribute to the proposals, while affording the applicant the opportunity to respond to any concerns and amend the scheme as appropriate “The proposals comprise a demonstrably sustainable site that is able to contribute to need for market, affordable and elderly living accommodation in a variety of form and function.” Planning statement

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.